Causeway Capital Management LLC Invests $11.20 Million in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 501,799 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. State Street Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 179,045 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

