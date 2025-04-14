Causeway Capital Management LLC Invests $11.20 Million in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 501,799 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. State Street Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 179,045 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
AU opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks With Explosive Sales Growth and Strong Cash Flow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.