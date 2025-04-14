Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,228,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,702,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,206,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

