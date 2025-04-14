ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $232,859,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $132.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

