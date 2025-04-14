Defined Financial Planning LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $106.10 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.65 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

