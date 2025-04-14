Defined Financial Planning LLC Invests $2.03 Million in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.34 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $607.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

