Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,313,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,662,131 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco makes up about 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $69,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.