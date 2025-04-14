Defined Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $134.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

