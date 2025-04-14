Defined Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

