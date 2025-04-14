Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $52.87 Million Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,377,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Qifu Technology accounts for 1.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $52,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $92,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 128,381 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,478,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,579,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of QFIN opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. Research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

