XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,018 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

