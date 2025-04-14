Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 91,036 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,323,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,036 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

