Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $4.14 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of PDD by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

