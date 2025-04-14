iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,010,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,476,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,370,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,769,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

