Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $533.13 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

