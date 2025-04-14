Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 110.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $323,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

View Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.