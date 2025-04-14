LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

