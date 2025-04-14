Miller Investment Management LP Sells 1,550 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 1.5% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

