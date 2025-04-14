Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $236.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.