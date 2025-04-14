iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 12.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

