Broyhill Asset Management Acquires Shares of 75,000 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 378.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.37. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.05 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.