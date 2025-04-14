LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.