LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

