XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 9,715 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $217.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

