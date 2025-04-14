XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 9,715 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
CHKP opened at $217.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
