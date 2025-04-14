XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,220 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTW opened at $321.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.