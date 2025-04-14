XTX Topco Ltd Sells 11,154 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,997 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 108.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Halliburton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 162,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

