XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,880 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trade Desk by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.0% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.