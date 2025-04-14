Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,327 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

