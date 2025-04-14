Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,427,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,595,000 after buying an additional 647,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,204.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after buying an additional 501,441 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.80.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

