FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6,689.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE FE opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

