Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.17 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.56.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $587.04 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.42.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

