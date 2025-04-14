Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,707,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $261.74 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.