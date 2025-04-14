Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $129,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

