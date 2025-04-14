Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2,915.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 174,406 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $782.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.