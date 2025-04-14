FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,352,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $207.46 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.07 and its 200 day moving average is $265.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

