The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

BK opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

