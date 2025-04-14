XTX Topco Ltd Takes $2.65 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,235,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $261.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.79.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
