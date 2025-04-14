Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

