Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

