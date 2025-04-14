Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:FDG opened at $88.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $243.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.31.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

