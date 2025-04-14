Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 813,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,543,000 after purchasing an additional 242,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $111.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

