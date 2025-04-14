SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,763,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $8,081,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,972,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $401.91 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

