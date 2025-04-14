Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Head-To-Head Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and BitFuFu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $3.02 billion 2.32 $669.00 million $10.18 10.81 BitFuFu $463.33 million 1.54 $10.49 million $0.35 12.51

Analyst Recommendations

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BitFuFu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and BitFuFu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $119.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. BitFuFu has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.82%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 30.07% 14.76% 4.15% BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats BitFuFu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

