Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2922 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a 302.5% increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.