Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VKI opened at $8.08 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

