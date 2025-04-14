DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DLY stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

