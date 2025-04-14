Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $197.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
