Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $734,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

