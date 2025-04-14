Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

