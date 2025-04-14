iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,205,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $76,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,050,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 889,718 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,385,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,391,000.

DGRO stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

