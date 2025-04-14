Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.39.

NYSE EMR opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

